Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $616.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $433.80 and a 1 year high of $616.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $582.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

