Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 698,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 321,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 157,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAPR stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

