Castle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Stock Down 1.6 %

CSX stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.