Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,492 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust Micro comprises about 1.9% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAUM stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

