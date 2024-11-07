Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sells 20,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.78, for a total value of $4,835,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,279,582.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Carvana Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:CVNA traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,592. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $259.39. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,578.00 and a beta of 3.37.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.71.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
