Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $58,415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8,797.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,250,000 after acquiring an additional 897,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.0 %

CARR stock opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

