Carol Lindstrom Sells 1,039 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,494.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.20. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $115.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,153,000 after acquiring an additional 291,047 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,414,000 after purchasing an additional 284,179 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,535,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

