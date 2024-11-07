Carol Lindstrom Sells 1,039 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,494.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Exponent Stock Performance
Shares of EXPO opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.20. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $115.75.
Exponent Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.
About Exponent
Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.
