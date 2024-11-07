Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGMS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

