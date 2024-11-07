Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

CBLL has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CeriBell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CBLL opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

