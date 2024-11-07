BRP (TSE:DOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$67.99 and last traded at C$68.71, with a volume of 82238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on BRP from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cibc World Mkts cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$95.46.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRP

BRP Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$81.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. Research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.