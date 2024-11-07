Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of BAM opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

