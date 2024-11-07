Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.54 and last traded at C$10.47, with a volume of 24202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brompton Split Banc

In other Brompton Split Banc news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 4,900 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total transaction of C$50,372.00. Insiders have sold 16,119 shares of company stock valued at $166,251 in the last 90 days.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

