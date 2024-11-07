Brokers Set Expectations for MLTX Q3 Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $64.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,978,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after purchasing an additional 587,684 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after buying an additional 298,823 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,797,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 185,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Simon Sturge sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $9,186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,238,765.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
