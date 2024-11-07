Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Up 6.4 %

PFGC stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.