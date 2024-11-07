Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,572,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

