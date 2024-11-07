Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 53,968 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,801,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $437.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $338.77 and a fifty-two week high of $437.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

