Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $51.26 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

