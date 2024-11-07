Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $1,359,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $200.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.08.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

