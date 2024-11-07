Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,578 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,634,000 after buying an additional 250,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,236,000 after buying an additional 239,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after buying an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

DFAC stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

