Brett (BRETT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $912.98 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Brett has a market capitalization of $912.98 million and approximately $75.33 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brett token can now be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Brett has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Brett

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.09178805 USD and is up 17.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $56,226,259.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

