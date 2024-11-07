Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$250.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Cormark lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$295.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$278.58.

Shares of BYD opened at C$214.12 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$198.61 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$213.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$233.72.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.46). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray bought 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

