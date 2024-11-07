Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Posts Earnings Results

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

BOW traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,512. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.47. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOW. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at Bowhead Specialty

In other news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,211,079.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.