Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Given New $33.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of BOW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. 23,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,633. Bowhead Specialty has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,211,079.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 194,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

