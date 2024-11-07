BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

GEV opened at $336.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.77. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $338.58.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

