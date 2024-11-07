BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after buying an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Intel by 2,681.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $137,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of INTC opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

