BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $320.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 463.77, a P/E/G ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.12 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

