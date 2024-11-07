BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Price

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

NYSE:TBI opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $249.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $382.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 181.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

