BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Price

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

AEP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.82. 1,115,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 226,435 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 103,771 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 664,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,197,000 after acquiring an additional 96,645 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

