Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 12794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

