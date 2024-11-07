Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Block by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,975 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after buying an additional 795,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Block by 1,061.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after acquiring an additional 601,020 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Block by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $77.62 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.