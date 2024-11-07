Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Raised to $5.75

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.75 to $5.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $982.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,426.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,303 shares of company stock worth $192,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in Blend Labs by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 697.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 2,390,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 2,656.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 3,799.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 638,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $1,803,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

