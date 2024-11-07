Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 101.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

LMT opened at $551.50 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $578.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

