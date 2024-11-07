Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $237.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $166.79 and a 1-year high of $237.58.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

