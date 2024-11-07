Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,700 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VCSH opened at $78.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

