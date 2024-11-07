Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,531 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $593,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $253.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

