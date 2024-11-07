Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 109.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $149.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $150.96.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

