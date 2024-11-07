Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,208 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. M&G PLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 60,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

