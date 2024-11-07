BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

