BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) is Shaker Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund makes up about 2.5% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CII stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

