BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

