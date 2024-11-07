BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.5-360.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.19 million. BILL also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.65-1.83 EPS.

BILL stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.90. 2,534,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 1.59.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig bought 21,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and have sold 3,808 shares worth $209,866. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

