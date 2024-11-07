BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.5-360.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.19 million. BILL also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.65-1.83 EPS.
BILL Price Performance
BILL stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.90. 2,534,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 1.59.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILL
Insider Activity
In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig bought 21,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and have sold 3,808 shares worth $209,866. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.