Benchmark Lowers Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target to $7.00

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KOS. Mizuho began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

