Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.250-14.600 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $14.25-14.60 EPS.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $11.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,605. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $257.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.16.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 78.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Becton, Dickinson and Company
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
