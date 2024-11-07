Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BEAM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

BEAM stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,030.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,485. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

