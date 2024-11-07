Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

