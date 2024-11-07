Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Linde by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $462.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.12. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $385.12 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.