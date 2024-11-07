Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,990,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,236 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,395,000 after purchasing an additional 308,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

