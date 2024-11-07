Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

