Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.
Baylin Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %
TSE BYL traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.53. 41,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,404. Baylin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42.
About Baylin Technologies
