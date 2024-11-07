Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Baylin Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE BYL traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.53. 41,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,404. Baylin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

About Baylin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.