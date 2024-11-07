Baugh & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IWF opened at $390.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $275.29 and a one year high of $390.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.
About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.
